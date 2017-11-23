Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said that while Bullock will play Sunday against the Browns, the team isn't necessarily committed to the kicker for the rest of the season, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis acknowledged that the accuracy issues Mike Nugent endured before being cut late last season may have affected his patience with Bullock, who hasn't been quite as reliable as the team hoped. In addition to missing one game with a back injury, Bullock has connected on eight of 10 field-goal tries -- with none of those attempts coming from 50-plus yards -- and has missed two of his 20 extra-point attempts this season. A matchup with the winless Browns should provide more scoring opportunities than usual for Bullock, but any missed kicks he has during the contest could further loosen his job security.