Bullock converted all three field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Bullock benefited from Cincinnati's offense struggling to move the ball in opponent territory Sunday, a trend likely to continue in coming weeks. However, game flow could work against Bullock's favor when the Bengals face Baltimore in Week 6, making him a risky option for fantasy purposes.

