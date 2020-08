Bullock made all four of his field-goal attempts as it rained to finish Tuesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Bullock has been Cincinnati's kicker since 2016, and although the Bengals brought Tristan Vizcaino back to training camp this season, Bullock's perfect performance, which included a 53-yarder, should bode well as he seeks to keep his job. In comparison, Vizcaino missed one of his four tries, but he too converted from 53 yards.