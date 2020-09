Bullock converted all three of his field-goal attempts and nailed a trio of extra-point tries during Thursday's 35-30 loss to the Browns.

Bullock battled a calf injury leading up to Thursday's divisional contest, but he didn't appear hampered while on the field. His only missed field goal on the season came Week 1, and was caused by a calf strain he appeared to suffer mid-kick. Bullock will get the benefit of an extra three days to rest up before kicking against the Eagles in Week 3.