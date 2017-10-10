Play

Bullock nailed both of his field goal attempts and his two extra points in Sunday's win over the Bills. For the season he is 7-of-8 on field goal attempts.

An added bonus for Bullock was that four of his five kickoffs were downed for touchbacks, with the fifth returned for a mere 17 yards. He hasn't been asked to do much in five weeks, with only two kicks beyond 40 yards, but he's filled his role competently.

