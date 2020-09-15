Bullock (calf) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Cincinnati listed Bullock as a limited participant on Monday's injury report due to the calf issue, which he picked up while missing what would have been a game-tying 31-yard field-goal attempt in the waning seconds of Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers. Head coach Zac Taylor indicated earlier in the day that he planned to have Bullock serve as the Bengals' kicker for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Browns this week, and the 30-year-old's ability to put in a full practice Tuesday suggests he's on track to do just that. The Bengals still claimed ex-Browns kicker Austin Seibert off the waiver wire as insurance behind Bullock, who has made 85.5 percent of his field-goal tries since joining Cincinnati late in the 2016 season.