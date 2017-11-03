Bullock (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Bullock is the only kicker on the Bengals' roster at this time, but if the team makes a move on that front, his status will be worth monitoring as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. That said, with 38 points over the course of seven games, Bullock is a marginal fantasy option these days.