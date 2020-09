Bullock connected on three field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

For a second straight week, Bullock was perfect on field goals, nailing tries from 48, 31 and 25 yards. The Bengals' inefficiencies in the red zone are working to Bullock's benefit. It should start improving for the team soon, but this offense can produce enough to keep Bullock as a fantasy-viable option in Week 4 against the Jaguars.