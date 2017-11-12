Bengals' Randy Bullock: Resuming kicking duties Sunday
Bullock (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Bullock's injury kept him sidelined for the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, but the Bengals apparently saw enough from the kicker in his limited practice session Friday to clear him for a return to game action. The team's decision Saturday to waive Marshall Koehn, who handled kicking duties last week, indicates that the Bengals aren't concerned about Bullock's back acting up during the contest.
