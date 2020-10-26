Bullock made both field-goal attempts and all four extra points in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns.

Bullock connected on a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter and converted a chip shot from 23 yards out on the first drive of the second half. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has reinvigorated this offense and continuously puts the team in scoring position, but the Bengals struggle to convert in the red zone, finding paydirt on just 50 percent of trips, 29th in the league. That bodes well for Bullock, who has made at least two field goals in six of seven games thus far. He'll look to keep it up Week 8 against the Titans, who have allowed 25.5 points per game this year.