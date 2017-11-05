Bengals' Randy Bullock: Ruled out for Week 9
Bullock (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Though Bullock was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, the Bengals maintained confidence coming out of their final practice of the week Friday that the kicker would be ready to go by the time Sunday arrived. However, it became apparent that Bullock's back injury was more serious than initially believed, prompting the team to sign Marshall Koehn on Saturday to kick for them in the Week 9 contest. The Bengals are hopeful that the week off will be all Bullock needs before reclaiming kicking duties Nov. 12 against the Titans.
