Bullock made his sole field-goal attempt and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Bullock has now gone three straight contests without exceeding one field-goal attempt. He's converted more than one field goal in just two games this season. Bullock won't warrant fantasy consideration when the Bengals return from their bye.

