Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that he doesn't anticipate having to bring in another kicker despite Bullock (calf) being limited in practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Bullock picked up a calf injury during the final play of Sunday's loss to the Chargers. The ill-timed injury caused Bullock to miss a kick that would have sent the game into overtime, but he was otherwise perfect while nailing two field goals and a single extra point. He'll have two more chances to practice in full ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup in Cleveland.