Bullock (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, but is expected to handle kicking duties for the contest after Marshall Koehn was waived by the team Saturday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Bengals signed Koehn when it became apparent Bullock's back issue was significant enough to sideline him for the Week 9 game against the Jaguars. Koehn was needed for just one extra-point attempt in the Bengals' 23-7 loss, and won't get another opportunity to kick for the club with Bullock on the mend. Though he appears to be healthy enough, Bullock still looks to be a lower-tier fantasy option at kicker, largely due to the Bengals' weak offense, which ranks last in the NFL in yards per game (269.8) and 28th in points per game (16.1).