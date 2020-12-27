site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-randy-bullock-sitting-out-week-16 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Sitting out Week 16
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bullock (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Texans, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Bullock will continue to be a healthy scratch, and Austin Seibert will operate as the Bengals' starting kicker for the time being.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read