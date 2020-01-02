Play

Bullock made both field-goal tries and three of four extra-point attempts during Week 17's win over the Browns.

Bullock ends the 2019 campaign having converted 27 of 31 field-goal attempts and 24 of 25 extra-point tries across 16 contests. The veteran remains signed with Cincinnati for the 2020 season, so the team will likely opt to bring him back coming off a solid year.

