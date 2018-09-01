Bullock beat out Jonathan Brown for the kicker job, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Bullock was always the favorite after making 18 of his 20 field-goal attempts last season, and his job was confirmed when the Bengals waived Brown on Saturday. While unlikely to warrant fantasy consideration most weeks, Bullock does have a fantastic matchup to start the season, facing a weak Indianapolis defense in a dome game.

