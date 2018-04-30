Bengals' Ray Lawry: Inks deal with Cincinnati following draft
Lawry signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent Monday, Adam Winkler of wtkr.com reports.
Lawry is perhaps the most polished rusher in Old Dominion history having tallied 4,080 yards and 45 rushing touchdowns during his collegiate career. Among several interested teams, Lawry recently worked out for the Chargers and Colts. If the undrafted prospect is to make the team, he'll likely have to standout on special teams.
