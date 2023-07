Sinnett signed with the Bengals on Sunday.

Sinnett worked out with the Bengals on Saturday -- along with Drew Plitt -- to fill in as the third quarterback with Joe Burrow out for several weeks with a calf strain. Sinnett had practice squad stints with the Buccaneers, Eagles and Dolphins and most recently played in the XFL in 2023 with the Brahmas. He'll slot behind Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning as a training camp quarterback while Burrow sits out.