Cincinnati elevated Sinnett from its practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday's game versus the Rams.

Starting quarterback Joe Burrow wants to suit up Monday, but there's still a chance he could be sidelined or otherwise limited in Week 3. Enter Sinnett, who profiles as the Bengals' third option at the position behind Burrow and Jake Browning in case something disastrous happens. He's yet to play a regular-season NFL snap.