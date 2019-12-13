Play

The Bengals announced Friday that Wren (hip) will be placed on injured reserve, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wren appeared in 11 contests in his rookie season while playing a depth role in Cincinnati's defensive line, compiling eight tackles (four solo). He's nursing a hip injury, per Dragon. The rookie fourth-round pick will set his sight on getting healthy in time for offseason workouts.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories