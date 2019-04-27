The Bengals selected Wren in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Cincinnati adds some youth to its defensive interior behind Geno Atkins and Andrew Billings. Wren is a load at 318 pounds with standout athleticism for that size, highlighted by a 118-inch broad jump that shows strength and explosiveness in his lower half. Wren is a run-stuffer primarily who won't add much a pass rush on the interior.