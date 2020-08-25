site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Renell Wren: Reverts to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bengals placed Wren (quadriceps) on injured reserve Sunday.
Wren suffered a serious quadriceps injury during practice last week, and this news confirms the serious nature of the injury. The 24-year-old will stay on the team's IR barring an injury settlement.
