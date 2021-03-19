site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Riley Reiff: Lands in Cincinnati
The Bengals are signing Reiff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cincinnati's offensive line will receive a boost in the form of a new starting right tackle. Reiff was a regular starter for the Vikings' O-line over the last four seasons.
