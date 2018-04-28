Bengals' Rod Taylor: Cincinnati selects in seventh round
The Bengals selected Taylor in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 252nd overall.
Taylor (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) played some tackle at Mississippi, but he's definitely an interior lineman at the NFL level. With long arms (34 and 1/4 inches) and good speed for a guard (5.24-second 40), Taylor seems more toolsy than most interior linemen who went in Day 3.
