Bengals' Rod Taylor: Injures knee Thursday

Taylor suffered a right knee injury during Thursday's practice session, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Taylor went down, clutching his right knee early on during Thursday's drill work. The specifics of his injury remain unclear but the rookie should be considered questionable for the time being. Look for Javarius Leamon or Austin Fleer to get some extra reps while Taylor is out.

