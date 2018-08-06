Bengals' Rod Taylor: Lands on IR
Taylor (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.
Taylor tore the ACL in his right knee during the opening week of training camp and is likely sidelined until next spring.
