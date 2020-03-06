Bengals' Rodney Anderson: Approaching rehab with caution
Anderson (knee) is taking a slower approach to his current ACL rehab, perhaps hoping for a mid-August debut, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports. "I'm taking everything slow," Anderson said. "Doing it the right way, taking as much time as I need no matter what."
Once viewed as a potential first-round pick, Anderson fell to the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after suffering a torn ACL in September 2018, his third season-ending injury in a span of four years at Oklahoma. He then re-tore the same ligament in the final week of the 2019 preseason, landing on injured reserve for his rookie campaign. Anderson has since resumed running and cutting, but he's in no rush to get back on the practice field. He and fellow 2019 draft pick Trayveon Williams could end up battling for the No. 3 running back job behind veterans Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, assuming the latter isn't an offseason cap casualty.
