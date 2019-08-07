Bengals' Rodney Anderson: Cleared to work
Anderson (knee) has been cleared to practice after passing his physical.
Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, with Anderson having been activated, he's no longer eligible to go on the the team's in-season PUP list. As is stands then, Anderson and fellow rookie Trayveon Williams are slated to back up Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard (hamstring). Anderson fell to the Bengals in the sixth round of April's draft because he tore his ACL last September, but once he's fully up to speed, the 6-foot, 224-pounder -- once touted as an early-round pick -- has some upside, especially in the event that Mixon suffers an injury down the road.
