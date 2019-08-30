Bengals' Rodney Anderson: Confirmed with ACL tear
Anderson's injury has been confirmed as a torn ACL in his right knee, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Anderson tore the same ligament last September at Oklahoma, marking his third season-ending injury in four collegiate campaigns. He managed just nine yards on 13 carries during the preseason, but he showed some aptitude in the passing game with five catches for 58 yards on six targets. Once viewed as a potential first-round pick, Anderson was selected in the sixth round and now will miss his entire rookie season.
