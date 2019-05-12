Anderson (knee) did not practice during the Bengals' rookie minicamp this week, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson, who was the Bengals sixth round pick in this year's draft, is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last September. The expectation has been that the tailback will be ready for Week 1, but it remains unclear exactly where he is in the recovery process.

