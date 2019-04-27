The Bengals selected Anderson (knee) in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 211th overall.

Anderson (6-foot, 224 pounds) suffered a torn ACL in early September, but he wasn't able to run at all before the draft and carries some ambiguity in his status heading into the fall. The line for some time was that Anderson should be ready for Week 1, but in some sense it's odd that was ever up to question. If the former Oklahoma star isn't damaged goods for the long term, then this is pretty obviously a strong pick for Cincinnati. If Anderson had never torn that ACL or suffered his two other season-ending injuries (broken vertebra, broken leg), then there's a real chance he's making a case for the first round. In a thin running back class notably lacking upside, Anderson was the rare type that held a workhorse frame along with an explosive three-down skill set. His 200 career carries went for 1,285 yards (6.4 YPC) and 16 touchdowns while adding 17 receptions for 281 yards and five touchdowns, and he clearly possesses standout speed given that he ran away from the Georgia defense in 2017. That he fell this far might indicate that NFL doctors question the stability of his knee, but if Anderson is healthy then he could be a problem for Gio Bernard, let alone earlier fellow sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams.