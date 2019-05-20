Bengals' Rodney Anderson: Hopes to be ready for camp
Anderson (knee) expects to be 100 percent healthy for the start of training camp, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Coach Zac Taylor didn't sound quite as confident, simply noting that the Bengals will see where Anderson is at when training camp rolls around. The rookie sixth-round pick will be held out of spring practices while he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in early September. The typical timeline from an ACL rehab would seem to put him on track for Week 1, but it's worth noting that Anderson suffered two other season-ending injuries during his time at Oklahoma. It also isn't clear if there's any backfield role available in the Cincinnati offense, as Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard are locked in atop the depth chart. The Bengals might consider stashing Anderson on the PUP list or injured reserve even if his recovery moves along on schedule.
