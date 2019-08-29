Anderson won't return to Thursday's preseason game against the Colts due to a right knee injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Anderson tore the ACL in his right knee in the second game of the 2018 season, which would mark his final collegiate contest. After declaring for the NFL and getting drafted in the sixth round by the Bengals in April, he kicked off training camp on the non-football injury list and didn't make an in-game appearance until preseason Week 3. With a potential aggravation on tap, Anderson's prospects to kick off the campaign now are in question.

