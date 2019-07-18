Bengals' Rodney Anderson: May land on PUP list
Anderson (knee) may start the season on the PUP list, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Anderson said in May that he expected to be 100 percent healthy for the start of training camp, but there's no reason for the Bengals to rush him back when they have Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard at the top of the depth chart, with fellow rookie Trayveon Williams also in the mix for a job. In fact, the team may prefer to stash Anderson on the PUP list even if he's technically healthy enough to practice. The Oklahoma product suffered a torn ACL in September, marking his third season-ending injury in the past four years. Previously viewed as a likely Day 1 or 2 pick, Anderson instead fell to Cincinnati in the sixth round just 29 spots after the team drafted Williams.
