Anderson (knee) made his NFL debut in Thursday's 25-23 preseason loss to the Giants, gaining seven yards on eight carries and catching all four of his targets for 51 yards.

Anderson turned in a forgettable performance on the ground in his return from a torn ACL, but the rookie was effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. The 2019 sixth-rounder out of Oklahoma was once a highly-touted prospect before his injury troubles, so Cincinnati will likely hang onto Anderson and allow him to get back to full strength in a depth role behind workhorse Joe Mixon and pass-catcher Giovani Bernard. Such an arrangement wouldn't offer much short-term value, though.