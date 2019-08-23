Bengals' Rodney Anderson: Mixed bag in NFL debut
Anderson (knee) made his NFL debut in Thursday's 25-23 preseason loss to the Giants, gaining seven yards on eight carries and catching all four of his targets for 51 yards.
Anderson turned in a forgettable performance on the ground in his return from a torn ACL, but the rookie was effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. The 2019 sixth-rounder out of Oklahoma was once a highly-touted prospect before his injury troubles, so Cincinnati will likely hang onto Anderson and allow him to get back to full strength in a depth role behind workhorse Joe Mixon and pass-catcher Giovani Bernard. Such an arrangement wouldn't offer much short-term value, though.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left ankle at New England in preseason play. It's the same ankle that was...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...