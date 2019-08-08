Anderson (knee) won't play in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Chiefs, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Anderson is only a day removed from being cleared to practice, so it's no surprise that he isn't yet ready for preseason action. The rookie sixth-round pick is coming back from a torn ACL, and it wouldn't be surprised if he were limited throughout the entire preseason. Anderson will focus his attention towards getting healthy for the regular season.

