Bengals' Rodney Anderson: Placed on IR
Anderson (knee) was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.
Anderson was looking at a depth running back role on the Bengals' active roster before his knee injury. He'll undoubtedly be out for the season and set his sights on recovering for 2020. His injury means that Trayveon Williams will be the final back on Cincinnati's active roster behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.
