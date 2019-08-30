Bengals' Rodney Anderson: Possibly suffers another ACL tear
The Bengals believe Anderson (knee) suffered another ACL tear, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Anderson suffered the same injury in the same right knee last season at Oklahoma, bringing his injury-plagued college career to an early end. The rookie sixth-round pick will be placed on injured reserve if the ACL tear is confirmed.
