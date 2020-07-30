The Bengals placed Anderson (knee) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Anderson saw his rookie campaign cut short last August when he re-tore the ACL in his right knee, the same injury that ended his collegiate career at Oklahoma. The 2019 sixth-round pick has been participating in limited on-field work for his rehab since March, including running and cutting, but he's not yet ready to return to practice with teammates. When healthy Anderson could compete for the No. 2 role behind Joe Mixon, but if he isn't ready to go by Week 1 he'll face the risk of starting the season on the reserve/PUP list and missing at least six games.