Anderson (knee) hasn't yet practiced, but he also hasn't yet been placed on the PUP list, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Hobson speculates that Anderson won't practice at all during training camp, so as to preserve the Bengals' option of putting him on the PUP list to begin the season. That would allow them to keep four backs in total without using up an extra active roster slot.

