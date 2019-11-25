Bengals' Ryan Finley: Bumped from starting job
Coach Zac Taylor said Andy Dalton will be the Bengals starting quarterback moving forward, pushing Finley back to a reserve role, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
During his three-game run as the starter, Finley averaged 158 yards per game, posted two touchdowns versus two interceptions and racked up 10 carries for 77 yards. Those modest numbers and his inability to get the Bengals their first win of the season may have made Taylor's decision an easy one. Nonetheless, Finley will return to donning a headset on game days.
