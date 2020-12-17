Finley took all the first-team reps with the Cincinnati offense at Thursday's practice while starting quarterback Brandon Allen (knee) was sidelined, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Head coach Zac Taylor is viewing Allen as day-to-day after the signal-caller was forced out of action early for a second straight week due to an injury in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. Allen's absence from practice to begin Week 15 isn't a promising early sign for his status heading into Monday's game against the Steelers, but the Bengals will wait and see how the next two practices unfold before deciding whether he or Finley will pick up the start. Finley has been wholly unimpressive through his first two seasons in the NFL, completing 51 of 106 pass attempts for 549 yards (5.2 YPA), two touchdowns and four interceptions.