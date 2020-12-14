Finley completed one of his two pass attempts for five yards in Week 14 against the Cowboys.

Brandon Allen (leg) served as the Bengals' quarterback for nearly the entire game. However, he exited late in the fourth quarter, leaving Finley as the signal-caller for the final two offensive possessions. Given that the game was already well out of reach, he wasn't asked to do much. It remains unclear whether Allen will be healthy enough to retake the starting role in Week 15 against the Steelers.