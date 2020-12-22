Finley completed seven of 13 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Bengals' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Monday night. He also rushed 10 times for 47 yards and another score.

Finley spearheaded the NFL's second massive upset in 24 hours, helping the Bengals follow the Jets' lead from Sunday and garner a victory over a Pittsburgh team that had plenty of urgency after coming in with a two-game losing streak. The second-year signal-caller clearly operated with a limited playbook, but he avoided turnovers in a highly difficult matchup and made a substantial impact on the contest with a 14-yard scoring toss to Giovani Bernard and a 23-yard scamper into the end zone on a designed play early in the fourth quarter after the Steelers had pulled to within 17-10. Finley's pair of scores helped make make up for his considerable lack of yardage, and it's possible he may have earned himself a Week 16 start on the road against the Texans even if Brandon Allen (knee) is healthy enough to return.