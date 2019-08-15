Finley appears to have moved ahead of Jeff Driskel in the battle for the No. 2 role behind starting quarterback Andy Dalton, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Finley has a number of factors working in his favor. His draft status as a rookie fourth-round pick and his performance in practice and in the first preseason game -- where he connected on 12 passes in a row -- are likely the chief reasons that Finley will emerge from the competition with the backup job. Additionally, the Bengals saw plenty of Driskel last season -- and the mediocre results that came with that -- which may have been a main motivation in selecting Finley in the first place. The fact that Driskel has been getting some reps at wide receiver is also indicative of his declining standing.