Bengals' Ryan Finley: Likely ahead of Driskell
Finley is now ahead of Jeff Driskell in the battle to become Andy Dalton's primary backup, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Finley has a number of factors working in his favor - his draft status as a fourth-round pick this year, his performance in practice and in the first preseason game, where he connected on 12 passes in a row, and that the Bengals saw plenty of Driskell last year and thought enough to find someone else to be Dalton's heir apparent. That Driskell has been getting some reps at wide receiver is also indicative of the status change.
