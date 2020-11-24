With Joe Burrow officially out for the rest of the season, Finley appears to be the next man up at quarterback for Cincinnati, as he's been the backup all season and came into the game when Burrow got hurt Sunday. However, as Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports, Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't explicitly announce Finley as the Week 12 starter at Monday's press conference.

The Bengals promoted Brandon Allen from the practice squad Monday when they put Burrow on IR, and Allen was with the Rams when Taylor was an assistant there. Finley also struggled both last season and on Sunday against Washington, so Taylor may not be sold on him as a viable long-term option.