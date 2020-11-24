With Joe Burrow officially out for the rest of the season, Finley appears to be the next man up, as he's been the backup all season and came in to the game when Burrow got hurt Sunday. But as Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports, Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't explicitly announce Finley as the starter at Monday's press conference.

The Bengals promoted Brandon Allen from the practice squad Monday when they put Burrow on the IR. Allen was on the Rams when Taylor was an assistant there. Finley really struggled both last season and on Sunday against Washington.