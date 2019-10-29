Finley was named the Bengals' starting quarterback Tuesday, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

With the move now official, Finley is taking over for long-time Bengal Andy Dalton. Finley will inherit a unit rife with injuries along the offensive line and no clear timetable for A.J. Green's (ankle) season debut. The Bengals currently are on bye, so Finley's first chance to direct the offense will be Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Ravens.

